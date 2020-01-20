ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2001000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

ThreeD Capital Company Profile (CNSX:IDK)

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

