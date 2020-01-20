TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0389 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, TenX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bithumb. TenX has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,640,346 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb, Liqui, COSS, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, BigONE, IDEX, BitBay, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Gate.io and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

