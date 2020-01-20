Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Tekmar Group PLC (LON:TGP) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.17), 19,109 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tekmar Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.51. The company has a market cap of $84.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

