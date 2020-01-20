Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $119.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $120.16 million. Switch posted sales of $103.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $455.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Switch stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 605,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,317. Switch has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 1,431,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after buying an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 45.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

