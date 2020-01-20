SwftCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.44 million and $2.86 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

