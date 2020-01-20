SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $1,531,353.59 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 76,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,531,353.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,788.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $424,843.95.

SVMK stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. SVMK Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

