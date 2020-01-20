Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,890,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,078,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 516,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 1,823,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

