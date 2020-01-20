Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 57,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 52,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

About Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

