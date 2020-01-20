StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $478,522.00 and $269.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,655,226,895 coins and its circulating supply is 16,242,032,541 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.