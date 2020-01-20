StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $903.00

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 299.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $420,840.00 and $903.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 358.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004588 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,799,975 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

