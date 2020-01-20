Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Trading Down 5%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 51,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

