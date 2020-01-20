Stephens Boosts Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $24.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target upped by Stephens from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

