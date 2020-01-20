Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Volume Tops $110,539.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $110,539.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,659.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.03858663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004224 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,341,594 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

