State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

