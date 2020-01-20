Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Hits $31,044.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $31,044.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00091589 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 453.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,282,244 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

