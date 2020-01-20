Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

SII stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.17. The company had a trading volume of 95,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $741.80 million and a P/E ratio of 39.63. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

