Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 6,072,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,033. Southern has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

