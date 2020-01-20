SocialCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1,661.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $1,661.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SocialCoin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

