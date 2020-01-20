Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 9,600 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 371,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,006. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,771,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,245,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

