ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,945.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $19,474.00 and $5,945.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

