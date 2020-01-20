Security Matters (ASX:SMX) Shares Down 11.1%

Security Matters Ltd (ASX:SMX)’s share price fell 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 440,172 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 251% from the average session volume of 125,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

Security Matters Company Profile (ASX:SMX)

Security Matters Limited licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology solutions that provide brand protection and supply chain integrity to businesses. The company licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology to mark virtually various solid, liquid, or gas objects allowing identification, proof of authenticity, brand protection, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance for products in various industries.

