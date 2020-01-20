Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $373.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

