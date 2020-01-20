Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.63), with a volume of 151594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.64).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 million and a PE ratio of -18.52.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

