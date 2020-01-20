Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.18). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.53) to ($8.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.70) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. 855,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,101. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 359,160 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after buying an additional 220,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

