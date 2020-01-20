Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

SB stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

