Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 842,366 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 80.8% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,463,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 654,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,054,000 after buying an additional 440,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. 1,638,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.58, a P/E/G ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

