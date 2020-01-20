Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/2/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

12/30/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/4/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

RBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,396. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,900,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

