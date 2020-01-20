Rotharium (RTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,500.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.50 million and $111,500.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00012023 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

