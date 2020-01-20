Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

79.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookline Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.79 $83.06 million $1.07 15.06 Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.90 $7.66 million $0.68 17.50

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.28% 9.63% 1.16% Citizens Community Bancorp 10.64% 7.04% 0.73%

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.