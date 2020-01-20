Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:RVRS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:RVRS) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.09, approximately 1,594 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

