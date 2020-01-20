Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 2,445 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

About Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Renn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.