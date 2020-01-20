Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Belden (BDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Belden (NYSE: BDC) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

1/3/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

BDC stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

Get Belden Inc alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3,548.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 899.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.