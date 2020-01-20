RealTract Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,289.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $38,289.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.03080652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00197604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

