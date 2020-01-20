Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market cap of $1.12 million and $114.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.03471025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00199804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,194,256,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,441,674,324 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.