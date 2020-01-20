Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Sells $497,435.25 in Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ramin Farzaneh-Far also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

RARX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

