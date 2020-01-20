QunQun Price Up 18% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $420,282.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $50.98 and $7.50. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.05752918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033786 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

