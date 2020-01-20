Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Trading Up 0.6%

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 75,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 204,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Quarterhill Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 382.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 551.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

