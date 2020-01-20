Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $46,564.59 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $46,564.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quanterix by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanterix by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanterix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

