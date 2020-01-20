Quanta Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $28.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.80 or 0.05445168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034252 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128596 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

