PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. PRGX Global posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of PRGX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the third quarter worth $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.