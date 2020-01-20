PressOne (PRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,690.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $64,690.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.03368511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00128065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

