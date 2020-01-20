Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $308.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.73 million and the highest is $316.26 million. Premier reported sales of $421.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Premier stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 703,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Premier by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.