Polis Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $13,820.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00009846 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,338,733 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

