POA Network (POA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

