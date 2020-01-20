PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.27, approximately 3,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 8.36% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

