PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.03 and last traded at $100.03, approximately 60,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.