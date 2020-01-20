PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.25 and last traded at $100.25, approximately 231,468 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 345,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYS. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 89,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

