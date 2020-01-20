Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $150,878.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000592 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000918 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,389,919,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

