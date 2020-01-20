PIBBLE Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $709,857.00 and $611.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

