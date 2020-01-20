Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $240,592.00 and $26.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.01291475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052985 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00217492 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001860 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

